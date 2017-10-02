WNY’ers arrive in Buffalo from Las Vegas following deadly mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of Western New Yorker’s were in Las Vegas when the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history unfolded.

At least 59 people were killed and 527 injured Sunday night when a gunman opened fire on more than 22,000 concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Less than 12 hours after the attack, a Southwest flight carrying dozens of Las Vegas travelers landed in Buffalo. Passengers were visibly shaken as they left the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport.

“Crazy, everybody says it all the time, it’s never going to happen to you and all of a sudden it’s there and we’re there,” said Chris Greco, Williamsville native.

“I did not think this would happen, it was just one of those things that just came out of nowhere,” said Marcus Royes, UB student.

Williamsville native Chris Greco told News 4 he was in Las Vegas for a four day weekend with his wife, celebrating their anniversary. He was inside the Mandalay hotel when 64-year-old Nevada resident Stephen Paddock opened fire.

“We were in the theater and all of a sudden the show stopped after the first hour, we didn’t know what was going on, all of a sudden the SWAT team came in,” said Greco.

Greco said the hotel immediately went into lock-down for about three hours.

“The most scariest moment for sure, hands down,” said Greco.

Other passengers say they weren’t very close to the shooting, but could see the chaos from far away.

“I could see out my window and see the massive amount of police start to come to the scene and see in the distance how they just shut down the strip,” said Scott Glenn, Lewiston resident.

As travelers gathered their belongings at the airport, they were relieved to be back home.

“It’s just unreal, really, we’re just glad everybody we were with is safe,” said Royes.

“I can’t wait to go home and see my kids and get back to normal Buffalo life,” said Glenn.