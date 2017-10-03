Addicted to McDermott

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Monday’s flight from Atlanta back to Buffalo had a much different feeling. Bills fans had a strut, the swagger of a fan base who just watched their team upset the defending NFC Champions and improved to 3-1 on the season. A bravado built on a Patriot loss and the realization that the Bills were in first place.

Bills fans at the airport wanted to talk about the game, a lot. To my surprise they didn’t want to discuss LeSean McCoy or the Bills defense or any player for that matter. They all wanted to talk about head coach Sean McDermott. While Sean wants the players to become addicted to the process… it seems the fans are becoming addicted to Sean McDermott.