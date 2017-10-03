Amherst couple runs for their lives from Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas after gunman opens fire

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst couple is still trying to process the senseless tragedy that unfolded in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Ernest and Christine Catuzza were at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino at the same time Stephen Paddock opened fire from his hotel room 32 floors above them into a crowd of thousands.

The couple says they were in Las Vegas for a long weekend vacation. They were staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel for the first time.

While in the casino, the Catuzza’s said the SWAT team came in and evacuated everyone from the building.

“The police came running in and they said ‘run run run,’ and everybody started to run,” said Ernest Catuzza.

The Catuzza’s ran for their lives with security guards ushering them along the way. It took them 45 minutes to get to safety, all the while not knowing what was happening.

“Not knowing is the scariest part, not knowing, not knowing why we were running or what we were running from. You just have no sense of being safe in any way, shape or form,” said Catuzza.

Christine Catuzza contacted her son while running for safety to alert him of the situation.

“Nothing can prepare you for a possible gunman taking down your parents, that was the biggest fear I had,” said Joseph Catuzza, son.

The couple checked into the hotel three days before the shooting, the same day Paddock checked in.

Their room was 12 floors below his, sharing the same view of the Harvest Festival.

“If we were in our room, we would’ve been watching it and there would’ve been nothing we could do, nothing,” said Ernest.

The couple says they can’t wrap their minds around another senseless tragedy.

“I can’t understand why somebody would do something so tragic, it breaks my heart. I’m still having a little trouble dealing with it. It was just terrible to experience. You never think you’re vulnerable until something like that happens to you,” said Ernest.

The Catuzza’s said they considered heading to the festival the same night as the shooting, but they went to a museum and the casino instead.