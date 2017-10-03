Art project creating conversations about domestic violence

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lockport community is coming together, starting a conversation about domestic violence with children through art.

“Art really helps people work through emotions and problems,” said Heather Grimmer, the owner of Art 247 gallery in Lockport. “Turning to art provides means to work through different emotions, caveats, and hurdles.”

Grimmer has been turning to art for years. Last year, she worked on a piece which still hangs in the gallery — it was for a show she hosts which offers space to those impacted by domestic violence.

“I was assaulted,” starts Grimmer, choosing not to share many details about her former significant other, only saying the abuse lasted about five years.

Now, out of that relationship, she is sharing her story with others through art and inviting in people from around the community to tell their stories too. She has partnered with the Lockport School District, Police Department, and YWCA as they’re encouraging children in grades K through 12 to share images of what they believe are happy, healthy families.

“It’s a really positive way to show that families have different make ups,” said Grimmer.

“We need to be able to work with our youngest citizens talking about healthy relationships,” said Mary Brennan-Taylor, the Vice President of Programs at the YWCA of Niagara Frontier.

Advocates, like those who work with Brennan-Taylor, call domestic violence in Lockport a public health crisis, saying there were 895 new reports filed last year.

“It has gotten worse this year,” said Anita Provenzano, a domestic violence advocate and liaison for the Lockport Police Department.

Now, as she proudly wears a necklace reading ‘Survivor’, Grimmer is hopeful the contest she’s a part of creates conversations, provides an outlets for students, and fosters a healthy community.

“We need to get information out there to parents and children but especially children because they’re the ones learning patterns of behavior and it’s these patterns that are developing that turn into cycles of abuse.”

All students in grades K through 12 at the Lockport School District are encouraged to enter the contest. Entries are being accepted through October 18.