Canisius lowers price of tuition by 23 percent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius College is significantly lowering their tuition price.

The previous cost for a full-time undergraduate student’s tuition was $34,966 per year. The school announced on Tuesday that the new price would be $27,000 per year, which is 23 percent lower than the previous cost.

The school calls it a “move aimed at improving accessibility and affordability.”

In addition to the lower tuition price, residence hall rates will go down $2,000 for students who live on campus.

The new cost of tuition will take effect next school year.