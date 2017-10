CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cheektowaga Police are attempting to identify an individual who is a suspect in the larceny of a cell phone from a Genesee Street hotel.

The theft occurred at the Fairfield Inn hotel on Aug. 20.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chris Chojnacki at 686-3923 or text anonymously to TIP411 (847411). Start your message with CPDNY and then type the rest of your message.