East Aurora police: High school student arrested after making threats

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in East Aurora say a high schooler was arrested on Monday after making threats to students.

The threats were made in person and on social media, authorities say.

East Aurora High School’s Superintendent sent an email to parents saying school would open normally on Tuesday because the threat was eliminated.

No evidence of a credible threat was found, police say, but the student is facing “serious charges.”

News 4 will provide more information as soon as it is available.