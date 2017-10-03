Former Jills’ case will continue as class action lawsuit, appellate court rules

Related Coverage Buffalo Jills lawsuit gains national attention

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The former Buffalo Jills won a victory in their lawsuit against the NFL and Bills defendants in appeals court.

The cheerleaders’ case will continue as a class action lawsuit, the Supreme Court Fourth Judicial Department Appellate Division ruled. The appellate court upheld a June 2016 decision from Erie County Supreme Court Justice Timothy Drury, certifying the former Jills’ lawsuit as a class action suit.

The Buffalo Bills, Cumulus Radio Company (formerly Citadel Broadcasting), and NFL had filed an appeal to overturn the Jills’ class action status.

Their arguments were “roundly rejected” by the Fourth Department Appellate Court, a statement from the former Jills’ lawyers said Tuesday.

The lawsuit, filed in 2014 by the former cheerleaders, accused the Buffalo Bills of not paying them hundreds of hours worth of wages. In addition to performing at games, the Jills also participated in charity and promotional events in the community.

The plaintiffs also stated that they were classified incorrectly as independent contractors rather than employees. They also state that they were required to model for an annual Jills swimsuit calendar and to sell a certain number of copies, neither of which they were paid for.

The suit alleges that some of the former Jills who were plaintiffs worked between as many as 383 hours for the 2012-2013 season and were only paid for five to 17 hours. None of the referenced cheerleaders were paid more than $2.60 per hour.

The suit also alleges that the cheerleaders were subjected to sexual harassment at events and given a “Code of Conduct” to follow that included “rigid standards” for their personal conduct, dress and physique.

In May, the Jills won a decision granting them employee status, allowing them to recover their wages for at least minimum wage between 2008 and 2014.