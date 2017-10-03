Husband of Grand Island woman injured in hit and run files lawsuit against driver, town, county

Published: Updated:
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Dana Papaj, 53, is in critical condition after being struck in a hit and run accident in Grand Island Tuesday. She is pictured her with her dog, Molly, who she was walking with when she was hit.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – The husband of Dana Papaj, the Grand Island woman struck by a hit-and-run driver in Grand Island while walking her dog in June, has filed a lawsuit against the driver of the vehicle and his girlfriend, as well as the co-lessee of the 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck and the company through which it was leased.

Donald Papaj also named Erie County and the Town of Grand Island as defendants in the lawsuit.

The driver, Edward J. Kuebler III, 27, of Tonawanda, was charged with leaving the scene of the accident in August, an E felony.

According to the lawsuit, Kuebler struck Dana Papaj as she was walking lawfully on the west shoulder of East River Road. The lawsuit also states that Kuebler had a minor child in the vehicle at the time.

The suit also accuses Kuebler’s girlfriend and another woman, the co-lessee of the vehicle, with being in telephone contact (voice or text) while he was driving the Dodge Ram, distracting him and causing him to strike Papaj.

Kuebler’s girlfriend and the co-lessee both have Kuebler insured under their policies, the lawsuit states.

Papaj suffered serious and progressive injuries. including head trauma and fractured ribs. She was in a coma for one and a half months after being struck and is still hospitalized.

The suit names Erie County and the Town of Grand Island in the lawsuit due to failure to provide safe sidewalks along East River Road, failure to provide a safe speed limit, and negligent lane markings, among other claims.

Donald Papaj and the Papaj family are being represented by Steve Cohen with the law firm HoganWillig.

 

