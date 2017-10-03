Las Vegas Massacre: expert explains fear being grown at home

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Law enforcement officials are continuing to look for a motive behind what caused Stephen Paddock, 64, to open fire from a hotel room into a crowd of people, killing 59 and injuring more than 500.

They’re spending time searching residences, talking with family and friends, digging through Paddock’s possessions.

“We may never know what’s the cause in this case,” said Steven MacMartin, a former agent with Homeland Security.

MacMartin has been following this mass shooting closely – saying it’s that: a mass shooting, massacre; but not an act of domestic terrorism, by definition.

“An act of domestic terrorism is an act by a group in the United States with some sort of national interest.”

MacMartin says there are four criteria a criminal act must fit to be considered terrorism of any sort.

“Terrorism is a distinct state of mind and I don’t think that was the case.”

He says there needs to be an ideological motive and an attempt to instill fear and terror in the populous for this to be considered domestic terrorism; adding the term ‘lone wolf’ shouldn’t be used in this type of shooting.

The former agent says he feels someone who was close with the suspect had to have known something or suspected something like this was possible.

“My guess is there was a gradual slide from some sort of sanity to insanity,” said MacMartin who is the program director for Homeland Security at Medaille. “There had to be a period in which what this person was doing wasn’t normal and it’s that gap that shows you there had to be movement from level to the next.”

MacMartin address that there can be some social implications for those who speak up but he feels it needs to happen more.

“In this case, that old saying ‘If you see something, say something’ – well I believe someone could’ve and should’ve seen something here and if they did, maybe things would’ve been different.”