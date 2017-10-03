Las Vegas shooting raising questions about event safety in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Route 91 Harvest Music Festival was considered a “soft target” — a large-scale venue where people are potentially vulnerable to attack.

Now, it’s raising questions about securing “soft targets” here in western New York, like Taste of Buffalo, concerts at Canalside or a Buffalo Bills game.

Tens of thousands of people attend those events. Security often involves going through a metal detector.

We asked a local homeland security professor about the challenges of keeping people safe.

“There are some events you will never be able to tie down, but to secure an event or to secure it as best as possible, there will be limitations — no bags going into the event, nothing you can’t see through, magnetometers in some cases,” Professor Steve MacMartin said. “It’s the nature of trying to protect different areas.”

MacMartin told us soft targets are also places where there is no reasonable expectation that the venue would be considered a target.

He added that it’s important for people at these events to tell law enforcement if they see anything out of the ordinary.