Las Vegas shooting raising questions about event safety in WNY

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Route 91 Harvest Music Festival was considered a “soft target” — a large-scale venue where people are potentially vulnerable to attack.

Now, it’s raising questions about securing “soft targets” here in western New York, like Taste of Buffalo, concerts at Canalside or a Buffalo Bills game.

Tens of thousands of people attend those events. Security often involves going through a metal detector.

We asked a local homeland security professor about the challenges of keeping people safe.

“There are some events you will never be able to tie down, but to secure an event or to secure it as best as possible, there will be limitations — no bags going into the event, nothing you can’t see through, magnetometers in some cases,” Professor Steve MacMartin said. “It’s the nature of trying to protect different areas.”

MacMartin told us soft targets are also places where there is no reasonable expectation that the venue would be considered a target.

He added that it’s important for people at these events to tell law enforcement if they see anything out of the ordinary.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s