Mariah Carey bringing All I Want For Christmas Is You tour to Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mariah Carey will be bringing the holiday spirit with her during a performance in Niagara Falls next month.
The singer will be performing songs from her Christmas catalog, as well as her hits, at the Niagara Resort & Casino on November 21.
The show, which is part of her All I Want For Christmas Is You tour, starts at 8 p.m.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Oct. 6 at Noon. They can be bought at Ticketmaster.com, SenecaNiagaraCasino.com or the following stores:
- The Logo Shop at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino
- Exit 6 at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino
- 8 Clans at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino
Ticket prices have not been announced.