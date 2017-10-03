Mariah Carey bringing All I Want For Christmas Is You tour to Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mariah Carey will be bringing the holiday spirit with her during a performance in Niagara Falls next month.

The singer will be performing songs from her Christmas catalog, as well as her hits, at the Niagara Resort & Casino on November 21.

The show, which is part of her All I Want For Christmas Is You tour, starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Oct. 6 at Noon. They can be bought at Ticketmaster.com, SenecaNiagaraCasino.com or the following stores:

The Logo Shop at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino

Exit 6 at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino

8 Clans at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino

Ticket prices have not been announced.