Mariah Carey bringing All I Want For Christmas Is You tour to Niagara Falls

By Published: Updated:
Mariah Carey
FILE - In this Monday, April 27, 2015, file photo, Mariah Carey poses for a photo at her Official Welcome to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Photo by Andrew Estey/Invision/AP, File)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mariah Carey will be bringing the holiday spirit with her during a performance in Niagara Falls next month.

The singer will be performing songs from her Christmas catalog, as well as her hits, at the Niagara Resort & Casino on November 21.

The show, which is part of her All I Want For Christmas Is You tour, starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Oct. 6 at Noon. They can be bought at Ticketmaster.com, SenecaNiagaraCasino.com or the following stores:

  • The Logo Shop at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino
  • Exit 6 at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino
  • 8 Clans at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino

Ticket prices have not been announced.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s