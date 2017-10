BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFTA is collecting donations for Hurricane Maria recovery efforts in Puerto Rico.

Items being accepted include the following:

Batteries

Flashlights

Portable lanterns

Hygiene products

Baby wipes

Diapers

Cases of water

Donations will be accepted from 5-7:30 p.m. at a collection bus on Maryland St.

The bus will be across from the McDonald’s restaurant between Niagara and 7th streets.