OFFICIALS: Las Vegas shooting was “pre-planned extensively”

CBS NEWS Published: Updated:

 

LAS VEGAS, NV (CBS) – In a press conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, officials said that the shooting was “pre-planned extensively”, based on the type and amount of weaponry found in Stephen Paddock’s hotel room.

Paddock began to open fire at 10:08 p.m. and fired at a “progressive, successive rate” for nine minutes, Clark County Sheriff  Joseph Lombardo said.

When asked if investigators will eventually determine a motive, Lombardo said “I absolutely believe that.”

Lombardo says an additional five handguns, two shotguns and “a plethora of ammunition” were found at the shooter’s home in Reno.

Authorities also found “numerous electronic items.”

The gunman’s girlfriend is now a “person of interest” in the shooting, Lombardo added.

The number of people injured in the incident has decreased by 20, due to an error that was the result of a double count at one of the hospitals, Lombardo said.

The victims injuries were “across the board.”

“We have trampled injuries. We have people trying to escape. Injuries of their own device. We have gunshot wounds,” Lombardo  said.

Some victims died at the concert venue. Others had been shot and died several blocks away as they ran from the scene.

All but three victims have been identified. The FBI is still working to clear the scene on the Las Vegas Strip.

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak says more than $3.7 million has been donated to a victims’ fund.

Las Vegas performer Wayne Newton and his wife donated $100,000. A private donor also donated $500,000. Those donations are not included in the $3.7 million.

MGM International and their employees donated $3 million.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s