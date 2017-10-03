OFFICIALS: Las Vegas shooting was “pre-planned extensively”

LAS VEGAS, NV (CBS) – In a press conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, officials said that the shooting was “pre-planned extensively”, based on the type and amount of weaponry found in Stephen Paddock’s hotel room.

Paddock began to open fire at 10:08 p.m. and fired at a “progressive, successive rate” for nine minutes, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.

When asked if investigators will eventually determine a motive, Lombardo said “I absolutely believe that.”

Lombardo says an additional five handguns, two shotguns and “a plethora of ammunition” were found at the shooter’s home in Reno.

Authorities also found “numerous electronic items.”

The gunman’s girlfriend is now a “person of interest” in the shooting, Lombardo added.

The number of people injured in the incident has decreased by 20, due to an error that was the result of a double count at one of the hospitals, Lombardo said.

The victims injuries were “across the board.”

“We have trampled injuries. We have people trying to escape. Injuries of their own device. We have gunshot wounds,” Lombardo said.

Some victims died at the concert venue. Others had been shot and died several blocks away as they ran from the scene.

All but three victims have been identified. The FBI is still working to clear the scene on the Las Vegas Strip.

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak says more than $3.7 million has been donated to a victims’ fund.

Las Vegas performer Wayne Newton and his wife donated $100,000. A private donor also donated $500,000. Those donations are not included in the $3.7 million.

MGM International and their employees donated $3 million.