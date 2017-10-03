President Trump makes visit to Puerto Rico

(CNN) – President Trump on Tuesday made his first venture to Puerto Rico to survey the wrath of Hurricane Maria, after touting his administration’s efforts there and criticizing local officials for being unprepared for the storm’s ramifications.

The most memorable points of his trip came — as the posts below note – when the president joked Puerto Rico was burdening the federal budget, said officials should be “proud” Puerto Rico didn’t end in as many lives lost as other storms like Hurricane Katrina, and threw paper towels to storm victims at a church. The president departed Puerto Rico about an hour ahead of time, spending just a few hours on the ground.

While there, Mr. Trump praised the federal response to the storm throughout, even as more than 90 percent of the island is without power and as many have no drinking water.

‘The job that’s been done here is really nothing short of a miracle,” Mr. Trump said Tuesday afternoon.

Mr. Trump and his administration have been criticized for offering an optimistic view of the federal government’s response, while much of the island goes without power or clean drinking water. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke called the response to the disaster a “good news story,” to which San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz said, “Dammit, this is not a good news story,” but a “‘people are dying’ story.”

From there, Mr. Trump spent Saturday waging a Twitter war against Cruz from his private golf club in New Jersey, harping on her for “poor leadership.” Cruz will be at a briefing Mr. Trump attends at the Muniz Air National Guard Base.

Mr. Trump has also lashed out at “fake news” organizations, saying they are not recognizing the work the Federal Emergency Management Agency or military is doing.

Under pressure, the president last week waived the Jones Act for 10 days, easing shipping restrictions to improve the relief effort.

The president’s trip came as he and his administration also grapple with the devastating mass shooting in Las Vegas that left 59 dead and more than 500 injured, forcing the White House to manage two major crises at once.

Follow below for live updates from earlier.