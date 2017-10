BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- It’s a done deal!

The Sabres and star center Jack Eichel have agree to an 8-year, $80 million contract extension.

Eichel scored 24 goals in each of his first two seasons in the league.

Last season Eichel became the 4th player in franchise history to lead the team in points before turning 21.

The Sabres open the season on Thursday when they host Montreal.