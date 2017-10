SARASOTA, Fla. (WIVB) — According to the U.S. News & World Report, Sarasota, Fla. is the best place to retire in 2018.

The magazine ranked Lancaster, Pa. second, followed by San Antonio, Texas; Grand Rapids, Mich. and El Paso, Texas.

The rankings are based on how well the locations meet Americans’ expectations, housing costs, healthcare options and overall happiness.