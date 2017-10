BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Up to a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a Buffalo man wanted for a parole violation.

Carlton J. Sayles, 35, of Massachusetts Street, has a history of selling illegal narcotics and is serving his fourth state sentence for illegal drug sales.

Sayles is described as a black male, 5’7″, 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 585-370-2148 or 716-846-5723.