WNYers continue to fly to Las Vegas in wake of shooting

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Flights continue to run on normal schedules between Buffalo Niagara International and the airport in Las Vegas, but for people getting ready to fly to Vegas, there’s nothing normal about their trips now.

“It’s probably not going to be the same ever. I don’t think this country’s going to be the same, I mean everything is happening so fast, and I don’t think Vegas will ever be the same,” said Buffalo resident Lori Moroz, who has a flight scheduled to Las Vegas next week.

“I’m sure security is ramped up a lot,” she added.

Moroz was at Buffalo Niagara International Tuesday morning to pick up her brother. She told News 4 she had no intention of changing her plans to fly with him to Las Vegas next week. “My brother is in from Australia and we’re going to the Sabres game in Las Vegas,” she said.

Still, some other passengers going to other cities on Tuesday, told News 4 they wouldn’t go to Vegas at all now.

“Because it’s scary,” said Diana Smith, as she prepared to fly out to New York City. “And there’s so much sadness there right now.”

Smith hopes to make happier memories in the Big Apple, but she said safety has to be a priority wherever you are. “Stay aware,” she said. “And everybody always says it can’t happen to you and more and more, we’re realizing that it can.”

The worst did happen to nearly 60 people who were killed and hundreds of others who were injured after police say 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Now, two Western New Yorkers are in Vegas working with those were directly impacted by the tragedy.

The Red Cross volunteers, both from Kenmore, are providing Disaster Mental Health help at the Red Cross’ Family Assistance Center. One volunteer, Tara Hughes, flew to Las Vegas Monday evening. The other volunteer, Peggy McGee Smith, caught the first flight to Las Vegas out of the Buffalo airport Tuesday morning.

Moroz will catch her scheduled flight out of BNIA next week, but she says she expects to arrive in a different city than the Vegas she’s visited before. “I don’t know what to expect,” she said. “When you see the Strip on TV and you see that it’s empty, that’s weird for Vegas.”

