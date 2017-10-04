68-year-old Dunkirk woman struck by vehicle

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dunkirk woman was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office says Margaret Steffan, 68, walked on the pedestrian crosswalk at the Tops store on Vineyard Dr. in Dunkirk.

While doing so, authorities say another Dunkirk resident, Corinne Crino, 84, was driving in the parking lot.

The two collided and Steffan was taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital for her injuries.

Crino was charged with Failure to Yield the Right of Way to a Pedestrian. She will appear in court at a later time.