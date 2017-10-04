After Harvey: News 4’s Jordan Williams returns to help grandmother in Texas

PORT ARTHUR, TEXAS (WIVB) — The wait for help from FEMA continues for thousands of families in Texas who are struggling to recover from Hurricane Harvey.

The storm dumped closed to 60 inches of rain on the extreme southeastern corner of Texas, drenching cities like Port Arthur, Beaumont and Orange.

News 4 Wake Up Anchor Jordan Williams recently returned to his hometown to survey the damage and help his family with clean-up. He offers these reflections below:

The piles of trash in neighborhoods are immense. The pain is still palpable. Healing from Harvey will take years, perhaps a lifetime, for families on the Texas coast.

My family was so fortunate, when compared to former classmates and friends. My parents’, brother’s and sister’s homes all stayed dry. My 98-year-old grandmother wasn’t as lucky. Record rains surrounded subdivisions that never flood with feet of water.

As I anchored Wake Up on the morning of August 30, my heart was in Texas. I was watching radar — seeing the spiraling bands (of the then tropical storm) inundating Port Arthur with non-stop rains. Six inches an hour. Maybe more. Far too much, far too fast for pumps at drainage stations to keep up.

I texted my parents and found out, much to my dismay, grandmother had refused to leave her house. She wanted to stay home, rather than come stay with them. Luckily, she had a caregiver with her who was able to relay information to us.

Grandmother slept like a baby, as several inches of water surrounded her bed. She didn’t know her house had flooded until she stepped out of bed! Pretty remarkable. She was rescued about 12 hours later, thanks to guys who had a boat and a large truck.

I’m happy to report she’s doing as well as can be expected. A major life-change like this would be enough to propel anyone into confusion and frustration. Grandma is staying with my parents, but I don’t have strong enough words to convey how much she wants to go home!

By the time I arrived last week, my dad and contractors had done most of the hard work — removing soaked carpets, sheetrock and furniture from her house. Experts in the area recommended all upholstered furniture, mattresses and couches be tossed. That’s why the debris piles are painfully large.

Being 12 states away when your family is hurting is never easy. It felt good being able to be there and finally be able to do something. That included making a trip to a FEMA disaster recovery center (DRC) in Port Arthur to see the status of my family’s FEMA claim. Grandma had insurance, but not flood insurance. The representatives were a huge help. She’s still waiting for an inspector to visit the property and offer aid. We hope that will happen in the next few weeks.

Thanks to all of you who have taken time to offer messages of support in the recent weeks. Please know how much it means to me. I found strength in your solidarity, and I know the great people of Texas do as well.

— Jordan