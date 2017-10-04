Buffalo man sentenced for attempting to assault NFTA officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to nine months in prison for attempting to assault an NFTA officer.

Devere Thomas, 22, refused to comply with an NFTA officer’s commands when he was pulled over near Main and W. Utica streets back in February.

Thomas then drove away, almost striking an officer with his car. The officer fired one shot at Thomas’ vehicle to keep him from driving into him.

After quickly driving away, Thomas crashed his vehicle into a dumpster, got out, and fled on foot before he was taken into custody.

He later pleaded guilty to charges of Attempted Assault and Resisting Arrest.

