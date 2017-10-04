Buffalo Native delivers thousands of pizzas to those affected by Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Western New York business owner now living in Vegas is stepping in to help victims and their families as well as first responders’ following the shooting.

Chris Palmeri has been running “Naked City” for 14 years in Las Vegas.

He was born on Buffalo’s West Side and then moved to Kenmore.

All three of his locations now, are what Palmeri calls “Everything Buffalo.”

On Sunday, less than a mile from Palmeri’s apartment, a gunman killed at least 59 people and wounded hundreds more.

He wanted to do something to help his new home.

He saw some extra dough, and took action.

So he sent a message out through Facebook saying his business would provide free pizza for First Responders’, families of victims, or people waiting at the hospital.

His plan was to deliver to basically anyone who was suffering, and hungry.

I realized we have an extra palate of dough, we have sauce, we have cheese, so we figured people have to eat. By the end of the day, we were literally dropping off 20 pizzas. It just kind of caught on. It’s really cool to see what I’ve known for awhile, but for other people to see us come together and take action.”

He had volunteers call in wanting to help from around the country too. At the end of the day, Naked City had served about 600 free pizzas throughout the area.

Palmeri had so many offers to help, especially from people from Buffal, he’s starting a “Go-Fund-Me” page, to send to help Vegas Catholic Charities.

If you want to help, head to the fundraising page here.