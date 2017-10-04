Buffalo Police kick off “Coffee with a Cop Day” in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This is the first time “Coffee with a Cop Day” has been held in Buffalo. From 6 am through 1 pm Buffalo Police officers met with community members at places like Tim Horton’s on Delaware avenue to answer their questions and hear their concerns.

“It humanizes the police department which gives people the opportunity to drop their guard and talk to us honestly about what’s really going on in their neighborhood,” Buffalo Police Captain Steve Nichols.

“I’ve grown up just not speaking to policemen so I think not having a conversation, if I have a problem it probably grows in my head if I don’t talk about it,” said Dennis Gentile of Buffalo.

Over a cup of coffee, Buffalo residents like Dennis Gentile had a chance to talk officers about problems in their neighborhoods, like break ins. The event took place in all 5 of the city’s police districts as well as in the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority.

“I found out a number of things that are available to me that I have not taken part in that I need to,” said Gentile.

Officers say having strong relationships with people in the community can help them crack down on big and minor crimes.

“People don’t realize that the smallest bit of information that they may not think is important can actually help us solve a crime,” said Buffalo Police Lieutenant Jeff Rinaldo.

Some residents also expressed concerns following Sunday’s deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas. Buffalo police officers say they are on high alert.

“The important thing is to constantly be planning, it’s to keep an eye on what’s going on around the country and to have plans in place to deal with contingencies that may arise,” said Rinaldo.

“I think in 21st century policing you have to do a variety of different things, no one approach will work, one size fits all doesn’t work and we are constantly looking at ways to improve,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

Mayor Brown says “Coffee with a Cop Day” is something the city would like to continue for years to come and they’d even consider doing it more than once a year.