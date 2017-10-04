DEC: Another discharge in Niagara River, “badly discolored water” observed

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Another discharge occurred in the Niagara River Wednesday amid heavy rains in the area, the New York State DEC said Wednesday.

The DEC responded to a report of “overflows and discharges” associated with the Niagara Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant and sewer system late Wednesday afternoon.

The DEC “immediately initiated an investigation and officials observed badly discolored water in the Niagara River — which clearly constitutes a violation of the State’s water quality standards”, according to a statement.

“These continued violations are wholly unacceptable,” the statement added. “The NFWB must take immediate corrective measures and DEC will pursue additional enforcement as appropriate as part of our ongoing actions to hold the NFWB accountable and protect water quality.”

The maximum penalty for violations of the state’s water quality standards are $37,500 per day, per violation.

The Niagara Falls Water Board said in a statement Wednesday night that the discharge was an overflow that “resulted from volume levels exceeding existing storage and plant processing capacity.”

The discharge was immediately reported to DEC officials, the statement added.

“The board is aware of the DEC’s statement alleging that the resulting discharge violated water quality standards because of its color,” the statement said. “The root cause of such overflow occurrences—of which the DEC is well aware and has been working with the NFWB on—is a direct result of outdated infrastructure and system design limitations that impact overall facility capacity during heavy volume periods.”

“The NFWB also has no way of controlling for color or turbidity with respect to the overflow water during a wet weather event,” the statement added.

Two other discharge incidents occurred this year, in July and August.