DeGraff breaks ground on new $8 million emergency department

By Published:
PHOTO/Kaleida Health website

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – DeGraff Memorial Hospital broke ground on a new $8 million emergency department Wednesday.

The plan is to relocate the Emergency Department from the west side of the hospital campus to the east side, fronting the Twin City Highway and allowing for better access, visibility and parking for patients, families, and visitors.

The expansion will include 17 treatment bays including a trauma room, a bariatric room and an airborne isolation room.

The plans also calls for a decontamination area for current and emerging infectious diseases.

DeGraff will use non-glare lighting, slip-proof flooring, and signage with oversized lettering to accommodate geriatric patients, as well as increased family space.

The upgraded Emergency Department will more than double the space from 4,800 sq. ft. to 10,000 sq. ft.

 

 

 

