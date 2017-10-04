Dirty needles prompt quick action by police and cleanup crew



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tim Gilpatrick noticed something recently during a walk across the Hudson Street pedestrian bridge in Buffalo.

Dirty needles littering the landscape, just about everywhere he looked.

“It’s a shame. It’s a pity. It’s disgusting. It’s a quality of life issue,” Gilpatrick told News 4.

Gilpatrick contacted News 4 and sent pictures.

He also reached out to Buffalo police B-District chief Joseph Gramaglia who responded right away.

“I think we have a combination of people that are coming down to a concealed area. They’re injecting heroin, but we also have some obvious signs of people that have dumped some garbage down here,” Gramaglia said.

Gramaglia wasted no time getting the Mayor’s Impact Team involved.

Wilmer Olivencia, Jr. and his crew showed up at the site Wednesday morning.

“It’s bad,” said Olivencia, the coordinator of the city’s Anti-Graffiti and Clean City Program.

News 4 surveyed the area and found capped and uncapped needles and other drug paraphernalia.

“There’s some areas that they can conceal themselves, and we want to do our best to clean up the area and make it less accessible to hide,” Gramaglia said of the makeshift drug den under the bridge.

Ironically, the Mayor’s Impact Team cleaned up the same area just a couple of months ago.

But now, crews were back again, cutting down high grass and cleaning up debris.

“I was just shocked to see all the needles that we found down here,” Olivencia said.

When asked whether he was surprised to find the Hudson Street site in this condition only months after it was cleaned, Olivencia said, “Yeah, it’s scary.”

Especially for workers who need to be extra careful cleaning around dirty needles.

“Safety is first. Everyone has steel toe shoes. When we’re raking and we’re cutting, we obviously make sure that the area is clean or free of major objects that could hurt somebody,” he said.

In addition to being unsightly, it’s a potential health and safety hazard if someone is accidentally poked with a dirty needle.

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says if that ever happens, it’s best to get into a healthcare provider to mitigate the spread of possible diseases.

“We know that there can be many serious communicable diseases that are spread through needles, unclean needles, including Hepatitis C virus,” Burstein said.

“That individual would need to be assessed by a provider, have some laboratory tests done, and then a decision would be made depending on the risks,” she added.

Tossing used needles on the ground isn’t the answer, according to BPD’s Joseph Gramaglia, who says that’s just asking for trouble.

“People that are really struggling, we certainly stress that they try to get into treatment programs,” Gramaglia said. “And if they’re not at that point yet, there’s needle exchange programs. We strongly recommend using that needle exchange program to take your dirty needle, deposit it the right way and get your clean needle.”

Gramaglia says the city can’t always know where there are quality of life problems, like the needles found on Hudson Street.

He urges residents to use the city’s 311 call and resolution center to report non-emergency related issues.

“When we get situations like this where there’s an immediate need, we get the mayor’s impact team on it. We work on it collaboratively and get it cleaned up,” Gramaglia said. “I can’t stress enough working with the public.”