Erie County resident diagnosed with West Nile Virus for first time since 2012

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County resident has been diagnosed with West Nile Virus for the first time since 2012.

“This is our first human case of WNV in Erie County since October 2012,” Dr. Gale Burstein, Erie County Commissioner of Health, said. “The risk of contracting WNV mosquito bite still exists and will continue through the first heavy frost.”

In 2012, 12 cases of West Nile Virus were diagnosed in Erie County. It is not clear where in the county that this new case originated.

There is no medication or treatment for the mosquito-borne illness.

Symptoms include:

Fever with headache

Body aches

Join pains

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Rash

Most people who are infected do not develop symptoms, and those who do usually completely recover. Fatigue and weakness could last for weeks or months though.

Less than 1 percent of those infected with West Nile Virus develop a serious, and sometimes fatal, illness that affects the central nervous system.

People older than 60, organ transplant recipients, and those with conditions like cancer, diabetes, hypertension ajd kidney disease have a greater risk of developing a serious illness.

The Department of Health says people can help lower the risk of infection by covering exposed skin and using insect repellent while outside.

“I want to remind Erie County residents, as we enjoy a warmer than normal fall, mosquitoes will remain a threat until much colder weather arrives,” Burstein said. “The key is to minimize mosquito exposure by: limiting outdoor activities at times of high mosquito activity (dusk and dawn), covering as much skin as possible with clothing when going outdoors and using an effective insect repellant that contains 25-30% DEET on exposed skin. By taking a few simple steps, you can reduce your risk of mosquito bites and possibly contracting a mosquito-borne disease like WNV.”

Here are recommendations on how to stay healthy, courtesy of the Department of Health:

