Excelsior Scholarship has effect on local private college

Related Coverage Canisius lowers price of tuition by 23 percent

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new law aimed at making public college education more affordable is having an effect at one of western New York’s biggest private schools.

The Excelsior Scholarship program took effect at the start of the Fall semester. It offers free tuition to any SUNY or CUNY school for a New York resident who comes from a low or middle-income family.

Canisius College President John Hurley said “Canisius is in that position of being crossed off the list of many prospective students before we can even make the case of how we can make an education affordable and accessible. We decided that we needed to do something about that.”

Canisius College announced that starting next Fall, the undergraduate tuition rate will be $27,000 — a 23 percent reduction from this year.