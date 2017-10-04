Former President Obama surprises former First Lady Michelle Obama with video

News 4 Staff Published:

(WIVB) — Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama celebrated 25 years of marriage on Tuesday.

Michelle Obama tweeted a picture from their wedding, saying “A quarter of a century later, you’re still my best friend and the most extraordinary man I know. I love you.”

Not to be outdone, the former President surprised her during a conference she was speaking at.

He delivered his message via video, telling Michelle that asking her out on a date was the best decision he ever made.

