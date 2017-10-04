Former WNY’er watched Las Vegas massacre unfold from hotel window

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (WIVB) — A former Western New Yorker says he watched the Las Vegas massacre unfold right before his eyes.

John Paul and his wife, a Cheektowaga native, were in Las Vegas for an annual business party trip. They stayed at the MGM Grand hotel and checked in Sunday morning.

The couple says they watched from their hotel room as thousands of people ran for their lives.

“It was absolute chaos, I mean we saw lights and trucks and fire engines and we had a view of Mandalay Bay. Everybody was running in the hotel, some were bloody saying there’s a shooter outside, so people we’re hiding. It was absolutely surreal, like what are we watching,” said Paul.

The MGM Grand went into lock down for hours and the Paul’s took cover.

“We didn’t know what was happening and if our hotel was going to be next. We dead bolted the lock, I kept looking out the peephole. We were shutting our lights off not knowing if shots were going to come into our window, I mean we were a block and a half away from it,” said Paul.

Paul said he’s been to Las Vegas dozens of times and never thought something like this would happen. “I’ve never felt not safe, I was never nervous, even walking around at night there’s so many people, I never felt scared.”

But, in that short amount of time, he says his sense of safety was gone and the flight home was heavy hearted.

“It was a really heavy, sad flight because everyone knew there were people on the plane that had been at the concert,” said Paul.