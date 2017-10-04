Inland Puerto Rico still suffering weeks after Hurricane Maria

CBS NEWS Published: Updated:
PHOTO/CBS

(CBS) – The death toll on hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico more than doubled overnightfrom 16 to 34. Reports have been slow to arrive from devastated hospitals.

Most of the new deaths are from the island’s rural interior, where CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook got a firsthand look at the devastation.

For two weeks, resident Nick Prouty has been flying almost daily runs to pick up the sick and drop off supplies. Even now, it’s hard to measure the staggering toll of the hurricane.

“Where do these people go? There’s absolutely nothing left,” Prouty said.

Most of the people there are still without water and power, and aid is arriving very slowly. It will take months to restore electricity, according to estimates — at odds with President Trump’s upbeat remark about power to a selected crowd in a church.

Further inland, LaPook and Prouty landed near a community hospital in Utuado. With dwindling supplies, Dr. Jose Villafane is struggling to get  help for his sickest patients.

“As we stabilize them and try to transfer them to another hospital, they are dying in the other settings,” Villafane said.

“So they end up dying either on the way to the hospital, elsewhere or in San Juan?” LaPook asked.

“That’s true,” Villafane said.

As Prouty looks down from his helicopter, he knows there’s more suffering than he can see.

“We don’t see it because we can’t get to those people … No one’s going out to them yet,” he said. “Finding out who’s in there, who’s missing … Literally it has to happen on a door-to-door basis.”

On Wednesday, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello told LaPook that most of the newly reported deaths were from things like mudslides, drowning and collapse of buildings that had not been accounted for. Three were from failure of oxygen delivery due to power loss.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s