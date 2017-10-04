Josh & Sal – Bills Vs. Bengals Breakdown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – News 4 Sports Director Josh Reed and WGR 550’s Sal Cappacio discuss the Bills Week 5 showdown with the Bengals.
Buffalo is 3-1 and off to it’s best start since 2011. Is this weekend a trap game for the Bills?
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – News 4 Sports Director Josh Reed and WGR 550’s Sal Cappacio discuss the Bills Week 5 showdown with the Bengals.
Buffalo is 3-1 and off to it’s best start since 2011. Is this weekend a trap game for the Bills?
WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.
Advertisement