Las Vegas shooter rented room during earlier music festival

(CNN) – Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock rented a room in downtown Las Vegas through Airbnb at The Ogden around the same time as the Life is Beautiful concert, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said Wednesday

The Life is Beautiful concert took place from September 22 to 25.

Lombardo said investigators have recovered video from the Ogden to review Paddock’s actions while he was there.

Marilou Danley said that she was worried her boyfriend, Stephen Paddock, was going to break up with her when he bought her a cheap ticket to the Philippines about two weeks ago, then wired her money to buy her and her family a house there.

But Danley, in a statement read by her attorney, said she didn’t know Paddock had planned to carry out a mass shooting.

In her first public remarks since Paddock killed 58 people and wounded more than 500 in Las Vegas on Sunday night, Danley said Paddock — a man she described as “kind” — never gave her any clues or any warning “that something horrible like this was going to happen.”

“It never occurred to me in any way whatsoever that he was planning violence against anyone,” she said in the statement.

Danley, who lived with Paddock in Mesquite, Nevada and was out of the country during the shooting, returned to the United States on Tuesday night from the Philippines and spoke to the FBI and the Las Vegas police, her attorney Matt Lombard confirmed.

“I will cooperate fully with their investigation,” she said in the statement. “Anything I can do to help ease suffering and help in any way, I will do.”

Motive still a mystery

Danley’s statement sheds little light on what led the 64-year-old retired accountant to fire from his 32nd-floor hotel room window into a crowd of 22,000 concertgoers in the heart of Las Vegas.

Almost three days after the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, investigators appear no closer to answering the question:

Why?

Why did he continue firing with an arsenal of weapons for nine to 11 minutes?

At this point, Paddock’s motive and aims remain a mystery to investigators. FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe told CNBC on Wednesday that the lack of a clear motive was a “surprise” in this mass shooting.

“This one is somewhat different than many of the ones we’ve dealt with in the past, because we don’t have any immediately accessible thumbprints that would indicate the shooter’s ideology or motivation, or really what compelled him to get there,” McCabe said.