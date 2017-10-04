McDermott, Taylor look ahead to game against Bengals

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on before a game against the New York Jets on September 10, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Tyrod Taylor both reflected on this past Sunday’s win against the Atlanta Falcons and other recent games.

In addition to that, the coach and the player discussed the upcoming game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Some of the first points of McDermott’s conference on Wednesday morning were about injured players.

Safety Micah Hyde is day-to-day with his knee, but McDermott says he is headed in the right direction.

“He has a couple things going on. Just overall soreness pretty much,” McDermott said.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson and cornerback E.J. Gaines will be limited at Wednesday’s practice.

Wide receiver Corey “Philly” Brown was recently signed by the team, and McDermott called him a guy who has played big games and knows the system.

“He knows what we are looking for,” McDermott said. “He knows what it is like to play in big games.”

Linebacker Matt Milano, who the Bills took in the 2017 NFL Draft, will likely start this Sunday.

This season, the Bills’ defense has allowed a total of 19 points in the second half of games.

McDermott credited his coaching staff for halftime adjustments.

Later in the day, Tyrod Taylor spoke about the team’s offense.

He commented on Jordan Matthews’ thumb injury, saying losing someone like Matthews hurts the team, but that there are other players he trusts.

Along with McDermott, Taylor also praised “Philly” Brown’s knowledge of plays.

Another player that Taylor spoke of was offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, whom he says continues to grow after starting in the past two games.

The Bills will play the Bengals this Sunday, October 8. Buffalo Kickoff LIVE starts at 11:30 a.m. on WIVB, and the game will begin at 1 p.m.

