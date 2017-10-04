Multiple flu shot clinics offered in Cattaraugus County

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Several flu shot clinics will be offered by the Cattaraugus County Health Department this month.

Then following health insurance plans are accepted for the vaccinations:

Medicare

Medicaid

Blue Cross/Blue Shield

Fidelis

Independent Health*

YourCare

The cash price for flu shots is $25.

Upcoming flu shot clinics:

Thursday, October 5

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Olean

JCC Olean Campus

Magnano Reception Room (adjacent to Cutco Theater)

Tuesday, October 10

2:00 – 6:00 PM

Randolph

Randolph Municipal Building

72 Main St.

Wednesday, October 11

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Olean

John J. Ash Community Center

112 N. Barry St.

Thursday, October 12

2:00 – 6:00 PM

Cattaraugus

Cattaraugus Area Ambulance

211 S. Main St.

Tuesday, October 17

2:00 – 6:00 PM

Little Valley

American Legion

5899 Route 353

Wednesday, October 18

12 Noon – 6:00 PM

Allegany

St. Bonaventure University

Doyle Hall

Tuesday, October 24

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Allegany

Allegany Senior Center

3790 Birch Run Road

Wednesday, October 25

2:00 – 6:00 PM

Franklinville

Franklinville VF Department

75 N. Main St.

Thursday, October 26

2:00 – 6:00 PM

Ellicottville

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church

6360 Route 242

Monday, October 30

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

South Dayton

Free Methodist Church

327 Pine St.

For more information, call the Health Department at (716) 701-3439/