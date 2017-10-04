Multiple flu shot clinics offered in Cattaraugus County

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Several flu shot clinics will be offered by the Cattaraugus County Health Department this month.
Then following health insurance plans are accepted for the vaccinations:
- Medicare
Medicaid
Blue Cross/Blue Shield
Fidelis
Independent Health*
YourCare
The cash price for flu shots is $25.
Upcoming flu shot clinics:
Thursday, October 5
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Olean
JCC Olean Campus
Magnano Reception Room (adjacent to Cutco Theater)
Tuesday, October 10
2:00 – 6:00 PM
Randolph
Randolph Municipal Building
72 Main St.
Wednesday, October 11
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Olean
John J. Ash Community Center
112 N. Barry St.
Thursday, October 12
2:00 – 6:00 PM
Cattaraugus
Cattaraugus Area Ambulance
211 S. Main St.
Tuesday, October 17
2:00 – 6:00 PM
Little Valley
American Legion
5899 Route 353
Wednesday, October 18
12 Noon – 6:00 PM
Allegany
St. Bonaventure University
Doyle Hall
Tuesday, October 24
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Allegany
Allegany Senior Center
3790 Birch Run Road
Wednesday, October 25
2:00 – 6:00 PM
Franklinville
Franklinville VF Department
75 N. Main St.
Thursday, October 26
2:00 – 6:00 PM
Ellicottville
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
6360 Route 242
Monday, October 30
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
South Dayton
Free Methodist Church
327 Pine St.
For more information, call the Health Department at (716) 701-3439/