National Fuel customers expected to pay more for heating this Winter

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — National Fuel expects this Winter’s heating bills to be higher than they were in the past two years.

Last year, the average heating customer payed $464 for the five-month heating season. This year, they are expected to pay roughly $588 — a 27 percent increase.

Mild Winter weather and low natural gas commodity prices were the reason for the low cost of heating in recent years.

“Customers will likely pay more to heat their homes this winter than they did the last two years but that should be expected with back-to-back record warm winters and historically low natural gas pricing,” Karen L. Merkel, spokesperson for National Fuel, said. “Higher commodity prices and colder weather add up to an increase in heating costs.”

Those who might have trouble paying their heating bills can find out more about budget plan billing at National Fuel’s website.

To check if you are eligible for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), click/tap here or call 1-877-443-2743.