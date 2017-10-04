Parking tips for Sabres home opener

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With the Buffalo Sabres season opener happening Thursday night, the City of Buffalo Parking Department offers the following suggestion for hockey fans who are planning to attend the 7 p.m. game.

Motorists are encouraged to park in city-owned parking ramps, with prices ranging from $2 to $10. The ramps closest to Key Bank Center are the One Seneca Ramp and the Adam Ramp. All of the city-owned parking facilities are located within walking distance of the light-rail on Main Street. For more information about the locations, click here.

Reminder: street parking in the downtown central business district is free after 5 p.m. and on weekends, and a short walk to the light-rail.

City residents and visitors are encouraged to utilize other available means of public transportation to downtown Buffalo, including the light-rail on Main Street.

The NFTA has two park-and-ride locations along the metro rail line. The LaSalle Station parking lot has 732 free spaces, and just to the north of there, the University Station at UB South has another 312 spots. Drivers can park in those lots, pay a small fee and ride the metro rail all the way to Key Bank Center.

There will also be increased Buffalo Police Traffic Unit patrols in and around Key Bank Center.

The Sabres will get their home schedule started with the Montreal Canadiens for the second straight year and the fourth time in ten seasons. The top of Buffalo City Hall will be lit blue and gold from Oct. 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 5 in recognition of the start of a new Sabres season.