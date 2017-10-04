Sabres deal for a defenseman

BUFFALO,NY (WIVB) The Buffalo Sabres have acquired defenseman Zach Redmond from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for forward Nicolas Deslauriers. Redmond will report to the Rochester Americans.

Redmond split time between Montreal and the AHL’s St John’s Ice Caps last season. He had 5 assists in 16 games with the Canadiens and 18 points in 26 games with St John’s. He was originally drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers in the seventh round of the 2008 draft. Redmond has 38 points in 130 NHL games for Montreal, Colorado and Winnipeg.