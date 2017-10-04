Social worker weighs in on psychological impact of mass shootings

BUFFALO, N.Y.–

The video and sound from the mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 innocent people Sunday reached people all over the country, including in Western New York.

“I know grown men are not supposed to cry, but I almost cried because it’s crazy,” Dominique Turner, who lives in Buffalo, said.

Confusion, anger and sadness are all emotions social workers say are common after mass shootings.

“I am definitely getting tired of seeing mass shootings,” Sarah Gault, from Buffalo, said.

Sunday’s shooting adds to a list of mass shootings in our country, including 49 people killed in Orlando last year and 27 killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut in 2012.

“I still can’t get Sandy Hook out of my mind,” Donald Kirisits, of Kenmore, said.

“Usually with all of us, [the reaction] tends to be shock [and] people are saying, ‘how can this happen,’” Sister Martha Olszewski, a licensed social worker and disaster mental health worker for the Red Cross in Western New York, said. Olszewski talks to people in need after devastating situations and said the reaction is different for everyone. She said some people can become paranoid of it happening to them.

“[They wonder] am I going to be safe in a place? Is it safe to go to bills games,” she said.

Others can even become desensitized. Sister Olszewski said it’s important to reassure people.

“It happens, but it doesn’t happen every second of every day and the chances of it happening to you or I are one in thousands,” she said.

Olszeweski said it’s also important to get help from a counselor if needed.