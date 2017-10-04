Teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with teen

By Published: Updated:

TOWN OF CLYMER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local teacher has been charged after the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office said she had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Back in March, the Sheriff’s office received a complaint that Clymer Central School teacher Samantha Dascomb, 31, was having a relationship with a student. At the time, the male student was 16.

According to authorities, the relationship started in May of 2016 and continued in various locations until the complaint was issued.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Dascomb was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s