Teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with teen

TOWN OF CLYMER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local teacher has been charged after the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office said she had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Back in March, the Sheriff’s office received a complaint that Clymer Central School teacher Samantha Dascomb, 31, was having a relationship with a student. At the time, the male student was 16.

According to authorities, the relationship started in May of 2016 and continued in various locations until the complaint was issued.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Dascomb was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child.