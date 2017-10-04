Tonawanda residents charged with heroin possession during traffic stop

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Tonawanda residents were charged with possessing heroin after getting stopped by police in the city.

Authorities say Lance Crowe, 34, passed a red light at Main and Wheeler streets, leading to him being pulled over by an officer.

According to police, Crowe was driving with a suspended license in a plateless, unregistered, uninsured vehicle.

During the stop, police say a passenger, Malary Ward, 31, tried to hide something under the vehicle’s front seat.

Police say that after they noticed this, they found a bundle of heroin and pills. Ward, who gave officers a fake name due to outstanding warrants in Cheektowaga in North Tonawanda, was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

That was not the only heroin found in the vehicle though, according to police. They say Crowe admitted to possessing more that was found in the vehicle, saying “We just came from Buffalo and bought the bundles for $70.”

Crowe was accused of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and seven traffic charges.

Both he and Ward were taken into custody.