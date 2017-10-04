Two people found shot dead in backyard of Fairport home

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Two people have been found shot dead in the backyard of their home on Williamsburg Drive in Fairport on Wednesday.

Police say a neighbor called 911 around 5:50 a.m. when they heard gunshots.

The two victims have not been identified.

Investigators are currently interviewing witnesses in the neighborhood. A motive is unclear at this time. There are currently no suspects in custody.

Police are assuring neighbors that this is an isolated incident.

