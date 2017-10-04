Vegas gunman bought 33 weapons in last year

The Associated Press Published:
This undated photo provided by Eric Paddock shows his brother, Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock. On Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival killing dozens and wounding hundreds. (Courtesy of Eric Paddock via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials say Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock had been stockpiling guns since 1982 and bought 33 firearms in the last year.

Jill Snyder, the special agent in charge at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, tells “CBS This Morning” on Wednesday that Paddock purchased 33 firearms, mostly rifles, between October 2016 and Sept. 28, three days before he opened fire on a concert crowd. The attack killed 59 people and wounded more than 500.

Snyder said authorities wouldn’t get notified of the purchase of rifles, but would get notified if there was a multiple sale of two or more handguns in one purchase.

Snyder said Paddock had rigged 12 semi-automatic rifles with devices that allowed the guns to fire like an automatic weapon.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s