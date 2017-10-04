Weather impacting pumpkin crop and picking season

AKRON, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Welcome to our farm!” exclaims Marilyn Kelkenberg, co-owner of Akron Acres, as several young women wander into the country store on the farm’s property.

Marilyn and her husband, Andy, have been running the farm since 1990, inviting people to pick their own pumpkins from the patch.

“It’s getting more popular,” said Andy. “Every year, we’re seeing our business growing. I think the people like to be able to come to the farm and see where the pumpkins are grown and go out and choose one.”

The 25 acre pumpkin patch at Akron Acres is filled with the gourds, ready and waiting to be picked.

“The crop is good this year, despite all the rain,” said Andy, explaining the field where they’re planted has great drainage. “There’s a lot out there too. We were busy last weekend and they barely put a dent in the field.”

The Kelkenberg family says the record breaking high temperatures impacted their number of visitors early in the season.

“I would’ve been at the lake or beach,” jokes Marilyn. “Now that there’s a crispness in the air and the sun is shining, people really want to come out. It puts them in the mood for cider, pumpkins, and apples.”

The Kelkenbergs say they’re looking forward to

the leaves changing and cooler temps arriving along with more people to celebrate fall.

“It’s a family tradition for a lot of families and everyone likes to take home a piece of the farm with them.”