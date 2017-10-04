Workshops focusing on trauma, healing drawing in more attendees

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Inside a conference hall in the student union at Buffalo State College, several dozen students and community members sit in chairs, listening to each other share stories about personal traumatic experiences.

“Unfortunately, the world’s atrocities, conflicts, and divisions make the Anne Frank Project really important,” said Drew Kahn, the director of the project. “They keep us relatable and relevant.”

The director says tragedies, like the mass shooting which happened in Las Vegas, are increasing the turn out to workshops focused on healing and trauma.

The director says it’s important the workshops focus on moving forward after events. The project focuses on open, honest dialogues; participants sharing stories, like Anne Frank did. The workshops include 1/3 talking but two-thirds are about taking action, providing tools and vocabulary so those attending learn how to make a change.

“When you wake up and hear about something like Las Vegas, it’s heartbreaking and it wounds us,” said Kahn. “The world isn’t just about thinking though, but about feeling. And it’s our job to expand their hearts.”

