Buffalo Sabres hoping a new era begins with new staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many members of the Sabres organization are sensing some excitement surrounding this team.

“There’s a real hype,” said Michael Gilbert, the Vice President of Administration for the Buffalo Sabres. “Everyone is so excited hockey is back.”

This is Gilbert’s 21st season opener with the team. He says there’s a lot of energy coming out of the locker room and spreading into the city as fans are celebrating a new GM, head coach, and now, a contract extension for young Sabres standout Jack Eichel.

“Hockey is here and it’s time to start playing some games.”

Playing – and hopefully winning.

“I think there’s a lot of optimism and excitement tonight and for the season moving forward.”