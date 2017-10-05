Canadian agricultural tech company takes top prize in “43 North” competition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – 43 North awarded $5 million dollars Thursday evening to startup companies from around the world.

Thursday was the last day of competition for the ten finalists.

Somadetect, based out of New Brunswick, Canada, took home the top prize of $1 million.

The agricultural technology company was selected as the winner by seven judges, as well as the crowd.

Somadetect has created a sensor system and software that detects and measures fat, protein, somatic cell counts, progesterone and anti biotics in every cow and every milking.

The data they collect provides farmers with information they need to track health and milk quality so they can produce the best possible milk.

The company was awarded $1 million and free incubator space here in Buffalo for one year.

Somadetect will be moving here in January and have plans to create 25 new jobs next year and 35 the year after.