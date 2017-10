BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People at ECMC are being told to avoid using tap water after a case of Legionnaires’ disease at the hospital.

Officials say it’s in an abundance of caution.

Hospital officials are not sure how the patient contracted Legionnaires’. The disease can be serious for people with compromised immune systems.

The bacteria is inhaled into the lungs from water vapor carrying it.

ECMC has been installing filters on water faucets, while they are using bottled water.