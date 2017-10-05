Cheektowaga Police looking for suspect in bank robbery

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cheektowaga Police are looking for a suspect who robbed the KeyBank at 1675 Walden Ave. Thursday afternoon.

The male suspect handed a note to the teller demanding money. No weapon was displayed.

The amount of cash stolen is undetermined at this time.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect is asked to call Cheektowaga Police at

The Key Bank at 1675 Walden Ave was robbed today at about 3:45p by the male in the attached image. A note was handed to the teller demanding money. No weapon was displayed. Cash amount stolen is undetermined at this time.

If possible please air the photo and ask that anyone able to identify the male call Cheektowaga Police at 583-1023 or 686-3979.

Callers’ identities can be kept confidential.