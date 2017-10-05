Cheektowaga Police looking for suspect in bank robbery

PHOTO/Cheektowaga PD

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cheektowaga Police are looking for a suspect who robbed the KeyBank at 1675 Walden Ave. Thursday afternoon.

The male suspect handed a note to the teller demanding money. No weapon was displayed.

The amount of cash stolen is undetermined at this time.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect is asked to call Cheektowaga Police at

Callers’ identities can be kept confidential.

